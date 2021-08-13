Bledisloe Cup rugby: Liam Napier - All Blacks must make major improvements against Wallabies

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Bledisloe Cup and the All Blacks go together like Marmite on Vogel's toast.

Near two decades of dominance dictates securing the Bledisloe is not so much an expectation as a rite of passage. Up 1-0 in the three-match series, anything less than locking it away again would be considered sacrilege.

Such are these lofty demands victory alone won't satisfy the All Blacks this week. The nature of the performance carries great importance, too. In this regard, the All Blacks must make significant strides in what will likely be their final home test of the season.

Last week's 33-25 victory over the Wallabies fell well short of expectations, sparking frustrations with the lack of a ruthless edge after letting a 25-point lead slip.

The All Blacks pack have a target on their back in Bledisloe II. Photo / Photosport

It's imperative the All Blacks take control from the outset and evoke a sense of calm before departing on a potential three-month voyage abroad where tougher tests await. Another unconvincing display and, conversely, anxiety levels will rise.

"Discipline is massive for us, trying to make sure we're squeaky clean and then we can apply a bit more pressure rather than giving them easy outs like we did last weekend," All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock noted.

"The intensity has been there the whole year but everyone wants to get better, everyone wants to improve so it just shows where the boys are at. We're never playing the perfect test match even though that's what we're trying to do.

"It's good we're learning, but it'd be nice to learn quicker in game rather than waiting for a few more penalties to come."

Eden Park attracted over 47,000 fans last weekend. For Saturday's return match, the fortress could be half full at best after NZ Rugby was forced to move the test from Wellington - due to the transtasman bubble closure and a scheduling clash with Beervana - and stage the fixture on eight days notice. So sluggish are sales that Sky Sport offered subscribers two for one tickets from Friday.

"I'm not sure what the ticket sales are but hopefully it's more full than empty and the supporters that we do have are nice and loud and in behind us," Whitelock said.

Part of the lack of uptake can, perhaps, be attributed to apathy with the Wallabies. One further win and the All Blacks will claim the Bledisloe Cup for a 19th straight year - a staggering record that fuels the perception wins come easy against Australia, when the reality is often far removed.

With Ian Foster making two positional tweaks to his backline following Anton Lienert-Brown's knee injury, the budding combinations within a relatively new-look All Blacks team should improve. This week there are no excuses for being overly excited and chasing width too early; for poor discipline or mentally switching off in the final quarter. Standards must be upheld.

Just as the All Blacks will improve, so should the Wallabies, though their decision to again bypass Eden Park and hold their captain's run at Mt Smart Stadium is curious given Noah Lolesio's two-from-seven struggles off the tee last week.

Dave Rennie has, however, unveiled a much stronger team that is fully transparent in its attempt to target the All Blacks pack. Matt To'omua's inclusion at second five-eighth adds an experienced head, as well as goal kicking insurance, and Marika Koroibete's return brings a genuine world-class attacking threat.

It's up-front, though, where Rennie has signalled the battleground will commence.

In recalling card magnet Lachie Swinton at blindside and Matt Philip to the second-row, Rennie clearly wants his pack to lift their aggression and apply his trademark breakdown pressure.

While the Wallabies scored two tries from their lineout last week, they also lost three throws under pressure from the All Blacks. With scrum honours largely shared, set piece dominance will be telling.

"When Australia have been successful in the past they have been really physical and that's the same as every test team," Whitelock said. "They'll be driving that this week. We don't know what that's going to look like until we get out there but the guys they've brought in are really strong physical ball carriers and it's on us to stop it."

Rennie knows if his pack can dominate the collisions the Wallabies will challenge the All Blacks' kicking game and potentially expose the lack of size in Ian Foster's back three.

Hunter Paisami (L) proved elusive in Bledisloe I. Photo / Photosport

Other than the intercept Richie Mo'unga expertly picked off, Hunter Paisami was a threat for the Wallabies, and his shift to centre opposite Rieko Ioane promises to be one of the most compelling matchups.

Amend their horror penalty count that doubled Australia's and there is much more upside to this All Blacks team. Get on top early; be direct, confrontational and keep the toast on the grill and, this time, they could well pull away in the final quarter.

Give the Wallabies a sniff, though, and their inherently cocky confidence will grow the longer they are in the contest.

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.

Wallabies: Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Matt To'omua, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Wilson, Nic White, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge.