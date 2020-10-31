Bledisloe Cup rugby 2020: Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu yellow carded for dangerous tackle after saying he would 'smash' All Black Caleb Clarke

Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks is tackled in the air by Filipo Daugunu of the Wallabies. Getty

Wallabies youngster Filipo Daugunu talked the talk but he walked off the field after a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on All Blacks opposite Caleb Clarke in the Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney tonight.

In the lead up to the third test, Daugunu said the Wallabies were out to 'smash' Clarke following his impressive starting debut at Eden Park.

"Our aim is to kick to him and contest; for him to catch so we can smash him … I can't wait to hit him," Daugunu said.

Maybe he was too aggressive though, as his first tackle on the All Black led to a yellow card.

Daugunu was sent from the field just four minutes into the test after taking out Clarke in the air while the All Blacks winger jumped for a high ball.

Newstalk ZB commentator and All Blacks hooker James Parsons said Daugunu was lucky not to be given a red card for the tackle.

The All Blacks opened the scoring while Daugunu was off the field when prop Karl Tu'inukuafe dived over three minutes later, and led 26-0 at halftime.