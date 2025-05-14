Sevens trio Jorja Miller, Risi Pouri-Lane and Stacey Waaka have been kept on ice after joining the squad on Sunday.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting says he’s excited to have Woodman-Wickliffe back in the team.

“I’m really excited for Portia to again represent her country in front of friends and whānau, it will be a special moment for her. It’s been awesome seeing the joy in her eyes and everything she does to enhance our environment.

“Her willingness to learn and grow is contagious; we look forward to seeing her play this weekend against Canada.”

The Black Ferns are coming off a comprehensive 38-12 win over the Wallaroos and will be eager to build on that performance with an eye on defending the Rugby World Cup later this year.

But Canada will be a step up from Australia.

Canada are currently ranked second in the world and secured their first-ever win over the Black Ferns last year, with a 22-19 triumph in Christchurch en route to winning the Pacific Four Championship.

“Our coaching team are doing a great job installing our game,” said Bunting. “It was good to see pieces of this come together last week versus Australia.

“Last Saturday was a great stepping stone towards where we want to be, and we look forward to seeing how we build off that this week against a quality Canadian side. We are excited to play our first Test at home.”

Kickoff is at 3.35pm.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Amy Rule 4. Alana Bremner 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 6. Layla Sae 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (Co-captain) 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u 9. Maia Joseph 10. Ruahei Demant (Co-captain) 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt 13. Amy du Plessis 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea 17. Kate Henwood 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu 20. Dhys Faleafaga 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Hannah King 23. Mererangi Paul