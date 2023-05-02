Ruby Tui has signed with Premier Rugby Sevens. Photo / Getty

Ruby Tui has signed with Premier Rugby Sevens, the highest professional competition for the format in the United States.

It follows her re-signing with the New Zealand governing body last week and announcing a sabbatical.

The PR7s features eight men’s and women’s franchises broken into Eastern and Western conference systems.

Four tournaments will play out across the season. Tui’s yet to announce the team she will play for.

Lunch With... Ruby Tui - the rise of a Black Ferns rugby superstar; her future, the World Cup, and driving a sense of purpose

“I’ve been a massive fan of Premier Rugby Sevens and what they’ve done for women’s rugby since they formed in 2021 in the United States,” Tui said.

“To get the opportunity to help grow our game around the world, especially in a place like the U.S., is an opportunity I take very seriously. PR7s has a model others should replicate, with equal pay and opportunity for men and women. I can’t wait to take the field on U.S. soil and hopefully bring home a PR7s championship.”



