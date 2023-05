Chiefs' Damian McKenzie in action. Photo / Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier react to NZR re-signing Damian McKenzie and Ruby Tui for a couple more years each.

They also assess the Chiefs v Crusaders match and other games from the latest round of Super Rugby, before contemplating the debate around All Blacks players being selected from offshore after it cropped up again in recent days.

We also ponder what would possess the Hurricanes to get rid of their iconic song/chant from their match-day experience.