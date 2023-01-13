Ruby Tui goes the extra mile to sign fan's book. Video / RubyTui

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has gone the extra mile to visit a fan’s home and sign a copy of her book after she was waved down in the street.

The humble World Cup winner shared the heartwarming moment on social media, showing followers how the classic Kiwi scene unfolded.

She revealed she was just “chilling” in the street when a woman drove past and said she wanted to chat.

The excited fan hopped out of her car and rushed to Tui, barely getting her name out before embracing her.

Ruby Tui meets superfan Sam on the street before agreeing to visit her home and sign her book. Photo / Ruby Tui/Instagram

“Oh my God, I love you, you are just amazing,” the woman, who identified herself as Sam, told Tui.

When Tui learned that Sam the fan lived nearby and was reading her book Straight Up for the second time, she agreed to drop in and sign it.

“I never do this,” Tui said, “about to go to some random’s house and sign her book.”

Ruby Tui streamed the events on social media. Photo / Ruby Tui/Instagram

Tui then recorded herself going in and meeting Sam’s dogs before making her day by leaving her mark in her autobiography.

“I can’t believe I wasn’t even going to write that book,” Tui said after paying Sam a visit.

“I just went into a random’s house, beautiful dogs. Have a great day everybody. Have an amazing, beautiful, wonderful day.”

She made it happen. Photo / Ruby Tui/Instagram

It isn’t the first time that Tui has taken a guerilla approach to signing her name for fans.

Just before Christmas the Black Ferns star shared details of how she was signing random copies of a rugby magazine that carried her story.

“You know what they say, apparently if there is a woman on the cover of a rugby magazine then the magazine won’t sell,” she says in a clip posted on social media.

“So if you’re looking for a last-minute gift or you just wanna be a good sport and support a good cause, make sure you go and grab a rugby magazine with a woman’s rugby player on the front – and if you’re lucky, you might get a signed one.”

During the Black Ferns’ successful Rugby World Cup tilt, Tui and her teammates were often seen going around the ground after games signing autographs and taking photos with as many fans as they could get to.

Throughout their campaign, many of the players noted just how much the support they received meant to them.

“We never used to have support, people knowing my name, sending me pictures of my cat,” Tui said at a press conference ahead of the Black Ferns’ second pool match against Wales.

“Anyone who comes down, if I sign one autograph, that’s one more person that’s coming to support us. It means so much to us.

“Those people mean so much to our team. They’ve literally changed our lives.”











