Ruby Tui celebrates a try during the Black Ferns' World Cup campagin. Photo / Photosport

Ruby Tui is in the holiday spirit.

This week, the Black Ferns winger left a surprise for readers of a rugby magazine which she appears on the cover of, going into stores at random that might sell it and signing copies on the shelves.

“You know what they say, apparently if there is a woman on the cover of a rugby magazine then the magazine won’t sell,” she says in a clip posted on social media.

“So if you’re looking for a last-minute gift or you just wanna be a good sport and support a good cause, make sure you go and grab a rugby magazine with a woman’s rugby player on the front – and if you’re lucky, you might get a signed one.”

During the Black Ferns’ successful Rugby World Cup tilt, Tui and her teammates were often seen going around the ground after games signing autographs and taking photos with as many fans as they could get to.

Throughout their campaign, many of the players noted just how much the support they received meant to them.

“We never used to have support, people knowing my name, sending me pictures of my cat,” Tui said at a press conference ahead of the Black Ferns’ second pool match against Wales.

“Anyone who comes down, if I sign one autograph, that’s one more person that’s coming to support us. It means so much to us.

“Those people mean so much to our team. They’ve literally changed our lives.”

It has been a massive year for Tui both on and off the field, with the release of her autobiography ‘Straight Up’ as well.



