Michael Bracewell celebrates his first wicket in the Caribbean. Photo / AP

The Black Caps have demolished the West Indies by 90 runs to win their T20 series with a game in hand, after posting a record batting total that the home side never looked like chasing down.

Winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand posted the highest ever T20 total by a visiting team to the Caribbean with Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell all starring as the team set the West Indies a total of 215/5 to chase.

In reply, the West Indies were strangled and stung by spin as Mitchell Santner (3/15) and Michael Bracewell (3/15) tore through the top order to never allow the chance of an organised chase to occur.

Late fireworks from number 11 Obed McCoy (23*) provided an ounce of joy for home fans as he top-scored in unlikely fashion for the hosts, but eventually the home side were dismissed for an underwhelming 125.

The victory was the Black Caps' ninth on the trot as it builds confidence and momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Earlier, after their own slow and rocky start, New Zealand sat at 36/2 after four overs before Phillips arrived at the crease with a dose of consolidation required from himself and Conway. The pair played conservatively for three overs before ramping up their aggressiveness.

Over a period of four overs, they added 59 runs to swing the momentum of the innings firmly in New Zealand's direction.

Glenn Phillips smashes a six during his innings. Photo / AP

The insertion of Odean Smith into the Windies attack quickly put an end to Conway's innings at 42 as he was caught plum in front of his stumps trying to paddle a straight delivery across the line of the ball.

That left the Black Caps sitting at 107/3 with just over eight overs to play and Daryl Mitchell joining Phillips at the crease.

Phillips didn't let the departure of Conway affect him whatsoever as a booming six over midwicket brought up his fifth international T20 half century from 31 deliveries.

Before any onlookers could blink, Phillips and Mitchell had put 50 runs on the board, this time Mitchell bringing up the milestone with his own six over long on.

Mitchell continued his imperious form from the past several months, eventually combining with Phillips to put on 83 from 34 balls for the fourth wicket; Phillips ultimately holing out to deep point for an impressive 76 from 41 deliveries.

James Neesham then joined Mitchell at the crease to take the Black Caps past the 200 mark with just under two overs to play before Mitchell fell just shy of his half century on 48 (20 balls), bowled around his legs by Romario Shepherd.

The final match of the series takes place on Monday morning from 6:30am NZT.

