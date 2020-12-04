Black Caps v West Indies cricket: Andrew Alderson - Inside the Kane Williamson batting masterclass

Tap, tap, pause, tap.

The West Indies were subject to that sound 412 times across Kane Williamson's innings as he readied his bat against the crease preparing for each delivery on the opening two days of the first cricket test at Seddon Park.

The rhythm presumably provides balance to the New Zealand captain's stance to help dismantle bowling attacks.

The morse code-like mimicry echoed across the ground, followed by the inevitable thwack as strokes fizzed off his bat from a green top pitch, which Williamson made look like a red herring across 10 hours and 24 minutes.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor during the Black Caps' mammoth first innings in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

For the tourists, the thud promised more cricketing punishment. They were mesmerised as Williamson wedded his robust technique with a resolute concentration to put the Black Caps in command.

Patrons kept filing in on a sunny Hamilton afternoon as the 30-year-old bent the West Indies to his will with a highest test score of 251.

The feat marked his fifth ton at the ground, 22nd hundred and third double century.

To add further context, it was his first first-class innings since March 2, after a nine-week diet of Twenty20 in the Indian Premier League and two subsequent weeks in quarantine.

He acclimatised quickly, albeit with a touch of cramp on the opening afternoon.

His early strategy involved applying a swivel leave, keeping bat and gloves clear as required, forcing bowlers to deliver closer to the stumps to ensure their delivery was worthy of attention.

When they did, Williamson sat poised to execute an arc of offside strokes and working the ball off his hip, at least for the first ton. He reserved his legside aggression until a pull to the fence moved him from 125 to 129.

The odd glitch occurred, flirting with the slip cordon.

He was caught behind to stand-in wicketkeeper Shamarh Brooks off Kemar Roach on 221 but, further reinforcing his cloak of invincibility, he earned a reprieve via a no-ball. The West Indies maroon caps appeared to dip a touch more.

Kane Williamson ducks during his career-best score of 251 runs in the Black Caps' first innings of the first test against the West Indies. Photo / Photosport

Now the visitors face the daunting prospect of gaining parity using fatigued muscles, especially with batsman Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich having spent significant time off the field nursing injuries.

To the West Indies' credit, they swarmed to offer congratulations after Williamson was caught pulling pace bowler Alzarri Joseph to Roston Chase at deep mid-wicket. Like the crowd offering a standing ovation, the visitors know a masterclass when they see one.