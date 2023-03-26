Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Henry Shipley raises hand to enter World Cup contention

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
Henry Shipley tore through the Sri Lankan top order at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Henry Shipley tore through the Sri Lankan top order at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Henry Shipley is the first Black Cap to catch the eye in a busy period that doubles as an extended audition for World Cup contention.

But after his maiden international five-wicket bag set up a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport