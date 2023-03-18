Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Andrew Alderson - Black Caps reap the rewards of keeping faith in Henry Nicholls

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Henry Nicholls reached his first double ton. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls reached his first double ton. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls let his bat talk on the second day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The willow bellowed rather than whispered about his powers of concentration and composure when he pushed a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport