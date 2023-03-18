Henry Nicholls reached his first double ton. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls let his bat talk on the second day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The willow bellowed rather than whispered about his powers of concentration and composure when he pushed a single from spinner Dhananjaya de Silva to short mid-off to reach his ninth century in the format.

As a point of reference, that’s as many as Stephen Fleming but in 54 rather than 111 tests.

Other milestones followed.

Nicholls weighted a drive to long-off from the bowling of Lahiru Kumara to scamper two to reach 175, a new highest test and first-class score.

Then, as a final hurrah, he whipped Kumara off his pads to deep square leg for a single, completing an unbeaten 200. One of the eight boundary-bound Sri Lankans loped in to collect the ball, evidence of a tactical concession to the Black Caps’ batting prowess.

Nicholls’ first 100 came in 173 balls, his second in 67 as part of six hours and 33 minutes at the crease. He regularly created room outside off stump to crash pace bowling through the field from cover point to mid-off, he drove with alacrity and, post ton, pivoted through a feast of pulls and hooks.

The 31-year-old left-hander’s personal triumph marked the first time New Zealand have had two double century makers in an innings; a feat achieved 18 times elsewhere in test history. He formed a 363-run third-wicket stand with Kane Williamson, the fifth highest partnership in the country’s annals.

Coming into the match, Nicholls was under public pressure to retain his place with the likes of Will Young and Glenn Phillips waiting in the wings.

Any such heat never appeared to translate to the selection panel. Coach Gary Stead and captain Tim Southee kept their faith and reaped the rewards.

Nicholls had struggled and, on occasion, threatened in whites after making his last ton against South Africa at Christchurch 13 months ago.

In 15 subsequent innings the middle order batter had not passed 39, although he reached 20 or more in seven of those knocks. Part of the empathy towards his circumstances lay with a transition from five to four in the batting order after Ross Taylor’s retirement.

A couple of moments could have scuttled the perfect comeback narrative.

Debutant wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka dropped a low chance to his left when Nicholls was on six and slashing at a short ball outside off. He was also spilt by de Silva in an attempted caught-and-bowled on 92 after misjudging a punch off the back foot.

Still, by that stage the Nicholls resurrection had been established.