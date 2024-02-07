Voyager 2023 media awards
Sport / Cricket

Black Caps v South Africa: Glenn Phillips shows succession planning on track - Andrew Alderson

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

By Andrew Alderson at Bay Oval

Test cricket is a concept of attitude as much as a game of statistics.

Careers are measured by the latter because they provide concrete evidence of performances over time.

