Black Caps v England: Reactions from UK cricket writers

Ben Stokes and Tim Southee shake hands at the end of play. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps stunning late victory over England has won admiration from UK cricket writers. Writing in The Times, Mike Atherton said the final day “was the most dramatic of days to end a brilliant, absorbing Test match”.

“A capacity crowd sat enthralled through numerous twists and turns as both teams slugged away at each other, New Zealand to maintain a proud home record, England to finish a flawless winter.”

The former England captain noted his side’s present coach has a formidable history at the ground. “Brendon McCullum, England’s coach who once scored a triple hundred on this great ground for New Zealand, may have had mixed feelings about it all.

“One run was the margin, finally, just one run — for only the second time in Test history. It seems such a cruel divide after a match like this, but it was the difference, eventually, between contrasting statistics.

He went on to note the recent run of tight results between the two sides. “New Zealand have lost so many close games against England of late, not least the World Cup final in 2019 to a Super Over, not many in the ground would have begrudged them their success.

“In the second half of this game, they showed heart, guts and resilience and had done their countrymen proud. It was [Neil] Wagner, a cricketer who defines the qualities of New Zealand cricket, who was to have the final say. By the barest of margins, again.”

In the Mail Online, Paul Newman said it was one of the “most incredible Tests of all time”.

He noted “controversy” around the fact that the penultimate ball of the match was “perilously close to being called wide”.

“But umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker gave him the benefit of the merest hint of doubt.

“With two needed Anderson, who had smashed a four off Neil Wagner’s previous over, got the faintest of tickles down the legside off the left-armer into the safe hands of Tom Blundell to give New Zealand victory, to coin a phrase, by the barest of margins.

“It is bitterly disappointing for England but when the dust settles they will know they have played a full part in a remarkable game in keeping with their stated aim of trying to make Test cricket as entertaining as possible. This was certainly that. After five compelling topsy-turvey days it came down to England’s last pair needing to score seven runs to give England a 2-0 series victory and their seventh successive Test win, their best run in nearly 20 years.”

Tom Blundell celebrates running out England's Harry Brook on day five of the Test in Wellington today. Photo / Photosport

Writing for The Guardian, Ali Martin said after the match spectators were left with “eyes ... like saucers, jaws long since dropped”.

“This was an electric day of Test cricket and, by definition, one that delivered the rarest of margins. A one-run victory over this marauding England side had seen New Zealand become just the second team in the 146-year history of Test cricket to triumph by this scoreline – and only the fourth to prevail after being asked to follow on.

“With it Tim Southee’s men had inflicted the second defeat of England’s startling resurgence under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum and extended their proud unbeaten record at home to 11 series.”

Martin acknowledged the contributions of senior players. “Kane Williamson was player of the match at the end of this memorable 1-1 series draw, his seven-hour 132 in the third innings having help set England the 258-run target they so very nearly reeled in.

“Where better to start than the end? As Jimmy Anderson, 40 years young and 179 Tests on the clock, walked out to join Jack Leach in the middle after Ben Foakes had fallen for a defiant 35, the ground was transfixed. Seven runs needed, nine wickets down, was Anderson’s recent insistence he had no interest in ever hitting the winning runs – “I don’t like batting, simple as that”.

He commented on the camaraderie between the two sides, and the efforts of Black Caps glovesman Tom Blundell and warhorse Wagner.

“These two teams get on famously, England having been influenced so heavily by their hosts in recent times, and both teams knew how lucky they were when the line of handshakes snaked across the outfield.

“It was fitting that Blundell should take the catch, having spent large portions of the day standing up to the stumps as a constant flea in England’s ears. The same goes for Wagner inflicting the coup de grace, 10 overs into one of those lionhearted spells on which his reputation was forged. Manhandled all series going into this final day and aware that, on the brink of turning 37, many in New Zealand were questioning his future, Wagner had produced the precious breakthroughs — Stokes for 33 and Joe Root for 94 — which had blown the door wide open.”

Alan Gardner for Cricinfo said England “were ultimately victims of their own positive intent”

“But New Zealand were deserving winners after dredging a response with the bat, led by Kane Williamson’s hundred in the third innings, and then finding a way to take 10 wickets on a surface that had few fifth-day demons.

“There was more than a measure of revenge for the original victims of Bazball, after New Zealand were swept aside in three consecutive chases during the English summer. Victory in Wellington not only preserved an unbeaten record at home stretching back to 2016-17, but it meant they became the first team in seven attempts to thwart Stokes’ team in the fourth innings.”

The game — and the remarkable result — was reflected in social media posts from prominent cricketing figures.

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

What an incredible test match. Well done to the @BLACKCAPS but wow…. all involved that was sensational! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) February 28, 2023





What a test win @BLACKCAPS. — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) February 28, 2023



