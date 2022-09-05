The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson admits important work is ahead to avoid more players leaving the New Zealand cricket environment, following two high-profile departures from the squad in the last month.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and fast-bowler Trent Boult were both granted releases from their NZ Cricket central contracts last month within the space of three weeks, with both earning selections in the inaugural Big Bash League draft in Australia.

Ahead of the Black Caps' first ODI in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, Williamson said he's unsure if more Kiwi players could be out the door in the "tricky" cricketing landscape.

"It's an ever-changing landscape in the cricketing world and I suppose every case is unique and every player has their own individual needs and at different stages of their lives. They (De Grandhomme and Boult) have both made decisions based on that and I suppose it's important moving forward how that is balanced and worked [through]

"But it does seem to be a movement in the landscape of the game."

Kane Williamson during a Black Caps batting practice session. Photo / Photosport

"It's hard to know at this stage," he added about the prospect of more players leaving for international competitions, "but there are a lot of different franchise events happening and I suppose seeing players make decisions on their playing careers at the moment suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through and trying to adjust with the changing landscape.

"In a lot of ways it's to strike a bit of a balance with them. I think guys kind of understand that. I have to say it seems to have happened quite suddenly in terms of all these other tournaments that have popped up. Because the leaders in the group still very much care about the environment when they are here and playing for the team, it's sort of business as usual."

Asked if he himself was considering a future move to leave the NZ cricket environment for one of the many intentional T20 competitions popping up, Williamson played a typically straight bat, but insisted he was 100 per cent committed right now.

"Everybody's situations are different. At the moment I'm very much here and looking to give my very best for the team that I'm in. But it's hard to know what the future holds with the game and as we've seen how quickly it's changed in the few months with players making decisions about their careers. We don't know what it looks like down the track.

"I love being involved in this environment and obviously being involved in some of the leadership aspects and I'm passionate about the team. This is where I am."

Kane Williamson is back fit after missing the end of the tour of West Indies. Photo / Photosport

For now, Williamson is focused on the monumental task of facing Australia at a home Chappell-Hadlee series, an occasion that has been a long time coming after multiple postponements since March 2020 due to Covid-19.

"We've played in a few of these and it's always a great occasion to play against Australia. And for it to be a Chappell-Hadlee provides a bit of extra context and it's obviously been moved around a little bit due to Covid, so it's nice to be able to fit a series like this in against one of the best teams in the world.

"[They're] always a really tough challenge. They're very clinical, certainly in their own backyard. So for us as a team it's great to be over here and to be playing in another Chappell-Hadlee. Three one-dayers in a pretty quick time but for us as a white-ball unit there's a lot to gain from this. The focus is very much is on this series and it's one game at a time."

After missing the end of last month's tour of the West Indies due to a minor quad injury, Williamson said he's ready to go in Australia.

"It was precautionary and really touch and go," he said of the injury that ruled him out of the second and third ODIs against the West Indies. "I was very keen to play that last one over there but just sort of the way it was and the tight schedule and things, so it's nice to have those 10 days at home and the body is feeling good."

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Fixtures

Cazalys Stadium in Cairns.

Tuesday, September 6, 4.20pm: First ODI

Thursday, September 8, 4.20pm: Second ODI

Sunday, September 11, 4.20pm: Third ODI