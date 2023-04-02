Kane Williamson is helped off the field due to a knee injury in the opening match of the IPL. Video / Sky Sport

Black Caps star Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after suffering a knee injury in the season opener.

Williamson injured his right knee while making his debut for the Gujarat Titans, and the Titans this afternoon confirmed he would miss the remainder of the season.

“We wish [him] a speedy recovery and hope for his early return,” the Titans said on social media.

Doubt remains whether the injury will rule him out of the ODI World Cup in October, with New Zealand Cricket expected to provide further comment today.

Williamson suffered the injury while leaping for a catch on the deep square leg boundary in an attempt to snare a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings.

The Kiwi managed to save two runs by palming the ball back in play, when it had been heading over the rope, but fell awkwardly on his right leg and immediately went down, clutching his knee in pain.

Kane Williamson's attempt at the catch. Photo / Sky

After receiving treatment for several minutes, he was helped off the field and would not return.

It was Williamson’s first match for Gujarat after his move from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he had played since 2015.

Williamson, who stepped down as New Zealand test captain last December, had been in strong form for the test side this year, scoring back-to-back centuries in thrilling tests against England and Sri Lanka, as well as double tons against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.