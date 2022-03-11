Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Big interview: Warriors coach Nathan Brown on pressure, expectations and roster

6 minutes to read
Coach Nathan Brown in action during Warriors training at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Of all the people associated with the Warriors in 2022, no one has more to prove than Nathan Brown. Michael Burgess catches up with the Australian coach.

Nathan Brown doesn't like to talk about pressure.

