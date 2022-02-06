Between Two Beers podcast: The inside story of the 'Fight of the Century'

Shane Cameron (L) and David Tua face off during the official weigh-in for 'The Fight of the Century' between David Tua and Shane Cameron. Photo / Getty Images.

Shane Cameron (L) and David Tua face off during the official weigh-in for 'The Fight of the Century' between David Tua and Shane Cameron. Photo / Getty Images.

Shane Cameron was one of New Zealand's best boxers who retired from boxing in 2014 with a professional record of 29 wins and five losses.

Between Two Beers charts his journey from the tiny village of Tiniroto, near Gisborne all the way to sparring the "baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson, the Fight of the Century with David Tua, and his world title shot against Danny Green after cutting 16kgs in three months.

Raw, open and honest with some knockout stories despite only picking up the sport seriously at the age of 20.

Listen @iheartradionz or wherever you get your podcasts.

Show notes | Episode 69 | Shane Cameron

1.49: Lamb in the slow cooker, Instagram content, being in the best shape of your life at 44, and where you were for The Fight of the Century

6.51: Growing up in Tiniroto: a pub and a school, shepherding, and leaving school at 13

11.12: A solitary life: "I dreamt about being a shepherd"

15.58: Heading off on an OE

18.37: Picking up boxing at the age of 20

22.40: Sparring with the 'Baddest Man on the Planet': three weeks with Mike Tyson

28.33: Mike Tyson on Shane Cameron

32.04: Mike Tyson: A "gifted" man

33.53: Thoughts on Tyson coming out of retirement and the rise of YouTube fighters

36.07: Shane Cameron and David Tua: The early years

39.55: "It became personal": The Fight of the Century

44.49: The aftermath of The Fight of the Century

47.38: Reconciliation: dinner with David Tua years later

51.15: Cutting weight for the Danny Green fight and redemption against Monte Barrett

55.33: Putting yourself in uncomfortable positions: Dancing with the Stars

58.52: Living on a rice and coconut diet on Celebrity Treasure Island

1.01.38: Shane Cameron Fitness, Counter Punch, Counter Punch Fitness App

1.05.06: Reflecting on the life of Shane Cameron

1.09.59: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Shane