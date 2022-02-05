Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Team New Zealand performs a trick during a training session. Photo / Getty

Kiwi gold-medal hope Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has sent a warning to her rivals while progressing to the final of the women's snowboard slopestyle.

The 20-year-old booked her spot in tomorrow's shootout for the medals by finishing as the top qualifier on day one of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

And worryingly for the rest of the field, Sadowski-Synnott gave the impression she was just warming up.

The Kiwi played it safe in the first of her qualification runs at Genting Snow Park this afternoon, recording a score of 73.58 to sit in third place after each of the 28 competitors had taken to the course.

But Sadowski-Synnott then laid down a marker with her second run as she leaped to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive score of 86.75.

Only one other competitor was able to score more than 80 - Kokomo Murase

of Japan who managed 81.45 - while two-time defending champion Jamie Anderson finished fifth with a score of 74.35.

Sadowski-Synnott will be the only Kiwi in the final after 19-year-old Cool Wakushima was forced to withdraw following a fall during her first run that exacerbated an injury to her tailbone she suffered in practice yesterday.

The top 12 snowboarders progressed to tomorrow's showpiece, where each athlete will get three runs to impress the judges and earn a place on the podium.

Sadowski-Synnott has her eyes on the top step and, as top qualifier, she will be the last athlete underway tomorrow so will know exactly what she needs to do.

Having won bronze in the big air at Pyeongchang four years ago, Sadowski-Synnott is chasing a place in history as she bids to become the first New Zealander to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

Her recent success at the X Games in Aspen showed her top level is likely above any of her rivals' - and she didn't quite reach those heights today.

Sadowski-Synnott was underway second in qualification, wearing an all-black tracksuit with No 1 on her bib, a sign of what was to come.

On her first run she stumbled slightly on the rail section at the top of the course but soon impressed with a highly technical switch backside spin.

The Wanaka local landed a backside 720 on her last jump, a safe finish that left her looking a little less than satisfied despite receiving a score that would put her in third.

Sadowski-Synnott appeared much more impressed with her second run - and with good reason. Despite a small stumble on the first rail, the Kiwi soon wowed the judges with a backside 900 on her last jump, recording a score that no other competitor could touch.

The run left commentators describing Sadowski-Synnott as "an intimidating force", one that 11 other athletes will be battling to upstage at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Wakushima won't be among them after recording a 34.46 on a first run that started with a spectacular backflip but ended with what appeared to be a minor fall.

Unfortunately for the Kiwi, that fall left her unable to take her second run, but she is still set to compete in the big air later in the Games.