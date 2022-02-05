Four years ago, after being unable to land her slopestyle jumps in Pyeongchang, a 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott said she "never wanted to feel that way again".
Today in Beijing the snowboarder is primed to experience an emotion that no Kiwi Winter Olympian has ever felt.
Sadowski-Synnott will be the 12th and last athlete underway in the women's slopestyle final that starts at 2.30pm, chasing her place in history as the first New Zealand athlete to win gold at the Winter Games (follow live coverage here on the Herald).
After blitzing her competition on Saturday to qualify for the final in a commanding first place, the 20-year-old confirmed her status as a gold-medal contender and banished any bad memories lingering from her first Olympics.
Although Sadowski-Synnott went on to claim bronze in the big air in 2018 - briefly becoming this country's youngest Olympic medallist - it was a bittersweet Games after she had faltered in her stronger discipline.
She finished 13th in the slopestyle in Pyeongchang, certainly creditable for a teenager, but her disappointment was indicative of an athlete with serious designs on the top step of the podium.
Sadowski-Synnott has stood there regularly in the four years since, most recently at the X Games in Aspen, where she claimed gold in both the slopestyle and big air.
Now in today's slopestyle final, the question will be whether the Kiwi can replicate the historic combination of 1080s that reaped gold last month.
She might not need to based on a qualifying performance that produced a best score of 86.75, one of only two snowboarders to exceed 80 and well clear of second-placed Kokomo Murase (81.45).
But Sadowski-Synnott warned that she was far from alone in holding back her top tricks, knowing plenty more would be required to record an unprecedented result.
Sadowski-Synnott will be the only Kiwi in the final after 19-year-old Cool Wakushima was forced to withdraw following a first-run fall that exacerbated a tailbone injury she had suffered in practice.
Kiwi Tiarn Collins will race in the Men's Slopestyle qualification at 5.30pm.
Kiwis in action schedule for the Beijing Winter Olympics
Sunday February 6
2.30pm: Women's Slopestyle Final - Zoi Sadowski Synnott
2.30pm: Run 1
2.57pm: Run 2
3.24pm: Run 3
5.30pm: Men's Slopestyle Snowboard qualification - Tiarn Collins
5.30pm: Run 1
6.30pm: Run 2
Monday February 7
2.30pm: Men's freestyle skiing qualification - Ben Barclay, Finn Bilous
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 3.15pm
Run 3: 4pm
3.15pm: Alpine Skiing: Women's Giant Slalom - Alice Robinson
Run 1: 3.15pm
Run 2: 6.45pm
5pm: Snowboarding: Men's Slopestyle final: Tiarn Collins - If qualified
Run 1: 5pm
Run 2: 5.25pm
Run 3: 5.54pm
6.3pm: Freestyle Skiing - Big Air Women: Margaux Hackett
Qualification - Run 1 6.30pm
Run 2: 7.15pm
Run 3: potential 8pm
Tuesday February 8
3pm: Freestyle Skiing - Big Air Women: Margaux Hackett - If qualified
Run 1: 3pm
Run 2: 3.22pm
Run 3: 3.45pm
9.30pm: Biathlon (20km Individual - Men): Campbell Wright
11.30pm: Speed Skating (1500m - Men): Peter Michael
Wednesday February 9
4pm: Freestyle skiing: Men's Big Air final: Ben Barclay and Finn Bilous (if qualified)
1st run: 4pm
2nd run: 4.22pm
3rd run: 4.45pm
Friday February 11
4pm: Alpine Skiing: Women's Super G: Alice Robinson
9pm: Skating - Speed (10000m - Men): Peter Michael
Saturday February 12
10pm: Biathlon (10km Sprint - Men): Campbell Wright
Sunday February 13
3pm: Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle - Women) Margaux Hackett
Qualification – Run 1: 3pm
Run 2: 4.01pm
11.45pm: Biathlon (12.5km Pursuit - Men) Campbell Wright
Monday February 14
2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Women final: Margaux Hackett if qualified
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 2.57pm
Run 3: 3.24pm
2.30pm: Snowboard Big Air Women Qualification: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Cool Wakushima
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 3:15pm
Run 3: 4pm
5.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle – Men Qualification: Finn Bilous, Ben Barclay
Run 1: 5.30pm
Run 2: 6.32pm
6.30pm: Snowboard Big Air – Men Qualification: Tiarn Collins
Run 1: 6.30pm
Run 2: 7.15pm
Run 3: 8pm
Tuesday February 15
2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle - Men: Finn Bilous, Ben Barclay - if qualified
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 2.57pm
Run 3: 3.24pm
2.30pm: Snowboard Big Air - Women Final: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Cool Wakushima - if qualified
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 2.52pm
Run 3: 3.15pm
4pm: Alpine Skiing (Downhill - Women) Alice Robinson
6pm: Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Men Final) Tiarn Collins - if qualified
Run 1: 6pm
Run 2: 6.22pm
Run 3: 6.45pm
Thursday February 17
2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Women Qualification: Chloe McMillan, Anja Barugh
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 3:21pm
5.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Men Qualification: Nico Porteous, Miguel Porteous,Ben Harrington, Gustav Legnavsky
Run 1: 5.30pm
Run 2: 6.21pm
Friday February 18
2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Women final: Chloe McMillan, Anja Barugh (if qualified)
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 2.57pm
Run 3: 3.24pm
10pm: Biathlon 15km Mass Start - Men final: Campbell Wright
Saturday February 19
Freestyle Skiing (Halfpipe - Men) Potential: Nico Porteous, Miguel Porteous, Ben Harrington, Gustav Legnavsky
Run 1: 2.30pm
Run 2: 2.57pm
Run 3: 3.24pm