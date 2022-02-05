Zoi Sadowski Synnott in action at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo: Daniel Karmann / dpa

Four years ago, after being unable to land her slopestyle jumps in Pyeongchang, a 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott said she "never wanted to feel that way again".

Today in Beijing the snowboarder is primed to experience an emotion that no Kiwi Winter Olympian has ever felt.

Sadowski-Synnott will be the 12th and last athlete underway in the women's slopestyle final that starts at 2.30pm, chasing her place in history as the first New Zealand athlete to win gold at the Winter Games (follow live coverage here on the Herald).

After blitzing her competition on Saturday to qualify for the final in a commanding first place, the 20-year-old confirmed her status as a gold-medal contender and banished any bad memories lingering from her first Olympics.

Although Sadowski-Synnott went on to claim bronze in the big air in 2018 - briefly becoming this country's youngest Olympic medallist - it was a bittersweet Games after she had faltered in her stronger discipline.

She finished 13th in the slopestyle in Pyeongchang, certainly creditable for a teenager, but her disappointment was indicative of an athlete with serious designs on the top step of the podium.

Sadowski-Synnott has stood there regularly in the four years since, most recently at the X Games in Aspen, where she claimed gold in both the slopestyle and big air.

Now in today's slopestyle final, the question will be whether the Kiwi can replicate the historic combination of 1080s that reaped gold last month.

She might not need to based on a qualifying performance that produced a best score of 86.75, one of only two snowboarders to exceed 80 and well clear of second-placed Kokomo Murase (81.45).

But Sadowski-Synnott warned that she was far from alone in holding back her top tricks, knowing plenty more would be required to record an unprecedented result.

Sadowski-Synnott will be the only Kiwi in the final after 19-year-old Cool Wakushima was forced to withdraw following a first-run fall that exacerbated a tailbone injury she had suffered in practice.

Kiwi Tiarn Collins will race in the Men's Slopestyle qualification at 5.30pm.

Kiwis in action schedule for the Beijing Winter Olympics

Sunday February 6

2.30pm: Women's Slopestyle Final - Zoi Sadowski Synnott

2.30pm: Run 1

2.57pm: Run 2

3.24pm: Run 3

5.30pm: Men's Slopestyle Snowboard qualification - Tiarn Collins

5.30pm: Run 1

6.30pm: Run 2

Monday February 7

2.30pm: Men's freestyle skiing qualification - Ben Barclay, Finn Bilous

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 3.15pm

Run 3: 4pm

3.15pm: Alpine Skiing: Women's Giant Slalom - Alice Robinson

Run 1: 3.15pm

Run 2: 6.45pm

5pm: Snowboarding: Men's Slopestyle final: Tiarn Collins - If qualified

Run 1: 5pm

Run 2: 5.25pm

Run 3: 5.54pm

6.3pm: Freestyle Skiing - Big Air Women: Margaux Hackett

Qualification - Run 1 6.30pm

Run 2: 7.15pm

Run 3: potential 8pm

Tuesday February 8

3pm: Freestyle Skiing - Big Air Women: Margaux Hackett - If qualified

Run 1: 3pm

Run 2: 3.22pm

Run 3: 3.45pm

9.30pm: Biathlon (20km Individual - Men): Campbell Wright

11.30pm: Speed Skating (1500m - Men): Peter Michael

Wednesday February 9

4pm: Freestyle skiing: Men's Big Air final: Ben Barclay and Finn Bilous (if qualified)

1st run: 4pm

2nd run: 4.22pm

3rd run: 4.45pm

Friday February 11

4pm: Alpine Skiing: Women's Super G: Alice Robinson

9pm: Skating - Speed (10000m - Men): Peter Michael

Saturday February 12

10pm: Biathlon (10km Sprint - Men): Campbell Wright

Sunday February 13

3pm: Freestyle Skiing (Slopestyle - Women) Margaux Hackett

Qualification – Run 1: 3pm

Run 2: 4.01pm

11.45pm: Biathlon (12.5km Pursuit - Men) Campbell Wright

Monday February 14

2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle Women final: Margaux Hackett if qualified

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 2.57pm

Run 3: 3.24pm

2.30pm: Snowboard Big Air Women Qualification: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Cool Wakushima

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 3:15pm

Run 3: 4pm

5.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle – Men Qualification: Finn Bilous, Ben Barclay

Run 1: 5.30pm

Run 2: 6.32pm

6.30pm: Snowboard Big Air – Men Qualification: Tiarn Collins

Run 1: 6.30pm

Run 2: 7.15pm

Run 3: 8pm

Tuesday February 15

2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle - Men: Finn Bilous, Ben Barclay - if qualified

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 2.57pm

Run 3: 3.24pm

2.30pm: Snowboard Big Air - Women Final: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Cool Wakushima - if qualified

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 2.52pm

Run 3: 3.15pm

4pm: Alpine Skiing (Downhill - Women) Alice Robinson

6pm: Snowboard (Snowboard Big Air – Men Final) Tiarn Collins - if qualified

Run 1: 6pm

Run 2: 6.22pm

Run 3: 6.45pm

Thursday February 17

2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Women Qualification: Chloe McMillan, Anja Barugh

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 3:21pm

5.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Men Qualification: Nico Porteous, Miguel Porteous,Ben Harrington, Gustav Legnavsky

Run 1: 5.30pm

Run 2: 6.21pm

Friday February 18

2.30pm: Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe – Women final: Chloe McMillan, Anja Barugh (if qualified)

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 2.57pm

Run 3: 3.24pm

10pm: Biathlon 15km Mass Start - Men final: Campbell Wright

Saturday February 19

Freestyle Skiing (Halfpipe - Men) Potential: Nico Porteous, Miguel Porteous, Ben Harrington, Gustav Legnavsky

Run 1: 2.30pm

Run 2: 2.57pm

Run 3: 3.24pm