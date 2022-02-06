Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Yes, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will be receiving a gold medal.

After her triumph in the women's slopestyle competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday, many were wondering if that would be the case.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are doing award ceremonies a little bit differently, with medalling athletes taking part in two different ceremonies. The same system was used at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the athletes are well aware of how the formalities are set up.

The first is a souvenir ceremony, which takes place at the competition venue immediately after the final. This sees the athletes stand on the podium and handed a commemorative mascot souvenir for a photo opportunity. The souvenir is the Games mascot, a panda, inside a gold wreath.

The second comes later, with the official medal ceremonies taking place at an igloo-shaped Medals Plaza - a temporary outdoor non-competition venue which is located between the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, and the National Aquatics Center, known as the Ice Cube.

Before and after the medal ceremony, cultural exhibitions will be held.

Julia Marino of the United States, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, and Tess Coady of Australia took out the medals in the women's slopestyle event. Photo / Photosport

Sadowski-Synnott will be the first Kiwi to experience this part of the Games, after a last-run win in the slopestyle final.

Standing at the top of the mountain for her final run of the women's slopestyle final, Sadowski-Synnott knew exactly what was required of her.

As the top qualifier, the 20-year-old Kiwi was the last name on the run list, so, no matter what the situation, her final run would dictate her result.

Counting an 84.51 from her first run, the Kiwi had the silver medal in the bag, but if she could better an 87.68 set by the USA's Julia Marino, she would be going home with a gold medal.

She had already had an incomplete ride - going down on her second run. With one final attempt on the course, she needed to go big - and did she ever.

Dropping a flawless run before being swarmed by Marino and Australia's Tess Coady, Sadowski-Synnott waited as the judges announced her score - 92.88 and a gold medal.

Marino finished in second, while Coady rounded out the podium with an 84.15. All three athletes received a souvenir following the conclusion of the final.