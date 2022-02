Sport Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Kiwis in action schedule 2 Feb, 2022 04:00 PM 3 minutes to read Zoi Sadowski Synnott in action at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo: Daniel Karmann / dpa

Zoi Sadowski Synnott in action at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo: Daniel Karmann / dpa

NZ Herald