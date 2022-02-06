Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: 13 things you might not know about Kiwi Winter Olympics star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

3 minutes to read
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott became the first New Zealander to claim a Winter Olympic gold medal, and the first to win two Winter medals with a sensational gold in the snowboard slopestyle today. Here's 13 things you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.