New Zealand basketballer Steven Adams is believed to have signed a deal worth one hundred and forty million dollars to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder. A number of American media outlets are reporting that both Adams and forward Victor Olapido have reached terms with the NBA club. Belinda Henley talks to Brenton Vannisselroy about Steven Adams new NBA contract.

New Zealand centre Steven Adams is poised to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, having reportedly signed a life-changing pay deal with the NBA club.

The Associated Press says two knowledgeable sources have indicated that Adams and forward Victor Oladipo have reached terms with Thunder management.

The sources say both contracts are for four years, with Adams now finalising a deal worth $US100 million ($NZ140m) while Oladipo will get $US84m.

The deadline to complete the deal is midnight on Monday, eastern time in the United States (5pm Tuesday NZT).

Completing a deal now would ensure Adams won't reach restricted free agency in the next off-season.

NBC Sports is also reporting the deal has been secured.

Adams, 23, has made a bright start to his fourth term on a rookie salary, helping the Oklahoma City win their first three games.

His growing influence last season helped steer them to the Western Conference final, raising his stocks considerably to be rated among the best centres in the league.

With key scorer Kevin Durant and tough forward Serge Ibaka departing in the off- season, prolific guard Russell Westbrook and Adams are regarded by pundits as central figures at the Thunder over coming seasons. Westbrook re-signed on an undisclosed deal in August.

If Adams earns $35m per year, he will comfortably eclipse New Zealand's other big earners.

US-based America's Cup sailor-turned-official Russell Coutts is widely thought to be the best renumerated at about $13m annually, narrowly ahead of West Ham defender Winston Reid and IndyCar driver Scott Dixon.

-AAP