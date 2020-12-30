Basketball: NBA records fall as Milwaukee Bucks thrash Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks completed the huge win over the Miami Heat without the usual star-showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks weren't messing around on Wednesday.

In a match-up against fellow Eastern Conference powerhouse Miami Heat, the Bucks made light work of their rivals in a one-sided bloodbath on their opponents' home court.

From the opening tip right through until the final buzzer, the Bucks were in compete control as they raced away to record the 144-97 victory and rewrite the NBA records along the way.

The loss is the equal worst for the Heat on their home floor while also being the Bucks' largest road win in franchise history.

The Bucks were simply unstoppable from beyond the three-point line as they torched the Heat to the tune of 29 made threes, surpassing the previous single game record of 27.

Jrue Holiday led the way for the Bucks by draining six, with Donte DiVincenzo hitting five and Khris Middleton dropping four.

As if that record wasn't enough, the Bucks also broke the record for the most three-point scorers in one game by having 12 players all hit from beyond the arc.

What makes the devastating display even scarier is that league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player not to hit from three in what was a rare off night for the megastar.

RECORD BROKEN.



The Milwaukee Bucks break the NBA record for threes in a game with 28 (and counting). pic.twitter.com/56DW54kVoB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2020

The Houston Rockets were the previous three-point league leaders after knocking down 27 against the Phoenix Suns in a 149-113 rout back on April 7, 2019.

Middleton finished the contest with a game-high 25 points with Holiday narrowly behind on 24 points.

Antetokounmpo only managed to register nine points during the one-sided victory, a sign that should strike fear into the hearts of every other team around the league.

The win takes the Bucks to 3-2 in the early going of the brand new season which started just shy of two months after the finish to the last season, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.