In 2001, as a 17-year-old, Arakawa would play for the Long Bay College 1st XV in the morning, before his coach drove him around to play for East Coast Bays Rugby Club in the afternoon.

Dan “Dansun” Arakawa (middle) played more than 250 games for various sides at the East Coast Bays Rugby Football Club between 2001 and 2025. Photo / Givealittle

He went on to play more than 250 games for various teams at the club, including about 90 for the premier side. In one year, Arakawa played for every side at the club from U21 to the premiers.

“Dan was a loyal and great club man, always ready to play wherever needed in the front row... His love of rugby was infectious and his cheeky grin was always welcomed in the sheds,” East Coast Bays Rugby Club said.

“He packed down thousands of scrums for the Bays and we will miss him being in the club.”

Dan ‘Dansun’ Arakawa, 42, is being remembered by the club for his "cheeky grin" and infectious love of rugby. Photo / Givealittle

The club said Arakawa was instrumental in bridging the gap between two nations, helping more than 50 Japanese players come to New Zealand for rugby experience.

He was also a “dedicated business owner” running international rugby and English programmes.

The club thanked those who came to his assistance on the night of the incident, administering immediate first aid.

“You leave a massive piece of you with us Dansun, we will never forget you.”

Dan ‘Dansun’ Arakawa died in hospital on June 15, three days after collapsing during rugby training. Photo / Givealittle

A Givealittle fundraiser set up to support Arakawa’s family called him a “beloved partner, son and friend”.

“His loss has left a huge void in many lives. Now, [his wife] faces the unimaginable, grieving the love of her life while caring for their beautiful baby girl,” it read.

The page had raised nearly $5000 in three days.