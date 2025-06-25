In 2001, as a 17-year-old, Arakawa would play for the Long Bay College 1st XV in the morning, before his coach drove him around to play for East Coast Bays Rugby Club in the afternoon.
He went on to play more than 250 games for various teams at the club, including about 90 for the premier side. In one year, Arakawa played for every side at the club from U21 to the premiers.
“Dan was a loyal and great club man, always ready to play wherever needed in the front row... His love of rugby was infectious and his cheeky grin was always welcomed in the sheds,” East Coast Bays Rugby Club said.
“He packed down thousands of scrums for the Bays and we will miss him being in the club.”