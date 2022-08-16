Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Athletics: Eddie Osei-Nketia considering defection to Australia after Commonwealth Games snub

4 minutes to read
Eddie Osei-Nkitia has had a frustrating few years while attempting to represent New Zealand sprinters at the highest level. Photo / Photosport

Eddie Osei-Nkitia has had a frustrating few years while attempting to represent New Zealand sprinters at the highest level. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

The coach of New Zealand's fastest man says his young charge is considering defecting to Australia after watching slower athletes than him win medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Gary Henley-Smith told NZME on Tuesday that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.