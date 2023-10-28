Newstalk ZB Sport's Matt Brown talks one-on-one with Nicolas Lamperin confirmed to take over as ASB Classic tournament director. Video / NZ Herald

The highest-ranked men’s tennis teenager in the world is headed to New Zealand in January for the ASB Classic 2024.

Arthur Fils is ranked 38 on the ATP rankings and fifth in the Next Gen listing. Since turning professional two years ago, the 19-year-old has jumped over 600 spots in the world rankings and more than 200 places this year.

The Frenchman broke into the top 100 in May when he became the youngest Frenchman to win an ATP Tour event since Gael Monfils, with his title in Lyon.

AD: ASB Classic 2024 click for tickets. NZ’s premier tennis experience, January 1-13

Fils said he had been lured to New Zealand after speaking with this year’s ASB champion and compatriot, Richard Gasquet.

“He said it was a great tournament, a great crowd and so I am looking forward to these moments and feel at home there will mean so much.

“I have heard it is an impressive tournament. It will be my first time in New Zealand and Australia. I will see with the good weather, the good crowd - it will be a nice moment and I will try my best.”

Fils pushed into the top 50 in August after making the semifinal in Hamburg following his win over Casper Ruud. He also featured in Team Europe in the latest edition of the Laver Cup in Vancouver and celebrated his first call in the French Davis Cup team.

He is now 19-15 for the season including wins over two top-10s and a tally including his maiden ATP tour crowd in Lyon in May, and runner-up to Alexander Bublik in the final at ATP Antwerp. He made the semifinals in Hamburg, Marseille and Montpellier.

“My goal in tennis is to enjoy every moment,” Fils said. On the court to smile in every match I am playing, to try my best to win some great moments and to be high in the rankings. I want to try my best and I have some big goals here.

But it’s not just tennis on Fils mind.

“I have been told that our hotel is where the bungy is. If I can jump off the building, then really, I will do that for sure.”

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the tournament had a reputation for providing opportunity for players on the rise.

“Arthur fits that group. He is a very exciting young French player who has risen in the rankings extremely quickly with a bright career ahead of him.

“He is already a sought-after young player who has impressed with his shot-making but also his attitude. He is an extremely likeable young player with a great attitude. Arthur is sure to attract plenty of fans in Auckland.”

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.