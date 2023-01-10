Cameron Norrie comes into the ASB Classic as the No 2 seed. Photo: Icon Sportswire / Photosport

When Cameron Norrie first came to the ASB Classic, he was just a wide-eyed kid with a crazy dream.

The world No 14 is the second seed at this year’s event and one of the biggest contenders for the title following a remarkable 2022 season.

He won two ATP titles, reached another final where he lost to Rafael Nadal, and progressed all the way to the last four at Wimbledon where he took the first set off Novak Djovokic in the semifinal before falling in four.

Norrie is big time, but has never forgotten his roots and the motivation that came from attending the Auckland event.

”It’s so special for me,” said Norrie. “When I was young, I went to the tournament every year. I was watching all the players, I was getting photos with the players and looking up to them.”

“It was maybe the first time in my life, when I [thought], ‘look I want to be doing what these guys are doing’ and playing tennis and all that. I was really inspired by the players.”'

It was a long, long road from the Bucklands Beach tennis club, to becoming one of the world’s top juniors and now a member of the ATP elite.

He famously switched his allegiance to Britain as a 17-year-old in 2013, mainly because of the lack of financial support from Tennis New Zealand; a move that still haunts the game here.

That offered more opportunities and resources but nothing came easy, best shown by his Auckland experiences.

In 2014, ranked 980, he reached the second round of qualifying before being stopped by Lucas Lacko (90) in straight sets.

It was the same story in 2016, as world No 716 when he was edged by Benjamin Becker (98) and in 2017, when he had advanced to No 265 but was upset by Kiwi Finn Tearney at the same stage of qualifying.

The breakthrough came in 2019.

Norrie arrived as a top-100 player, ranked 93, but had only made his ATP main draw debut the previous February.

But everything clicked in his hometown.

He beat four players ranked significantly higher – including a memorable battle with big-serving American Taylor Fritz – before being beaten by Tennys Sandgren in the final.

”It was special,” admits Norrie. “I’m looking to go one [better] and win the title. It’s great to have my family watching – my parents still live in Bucklands Beach – and I was hanging out at home a couple of days ago.”

It’s hard to imagine at the moment, but Norrie hopes to be the catalyst for another young fan to scale similar heights.

”A guy like me, who went to Macleans College and grew up here and was a local kid,” said Norrie. “Now to be ranked where I am and to be playing these tournaments, with a chance to win them, it’s pretty cool. Hopefully some juniors can look at that and think they can do the same.”

After growing up in Auckland, Norrie is unflustered about the potential of weather problems this week, with a bleak forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

”It’s not too much of a worry,” said Norrie. “I got some good matches in Sydney (at the United Cup) and I already feel prepared for Melbourne. That was the main thing, to play there and get the matches.

”I’ll do what I have to do [here] and play where I have to play,” said Norrie. “It’s tougher on [organisers], having to deal with that and the indoor scheduling and everything.”

Norrie, who took part in an adaptive tennis day at the Manukau tennis club on Sunday – “It was great, I played my first ever under-8s tournament [there] so seeing the memories and seeing the club” – has big goals for this year, after his historic Wimbledon campaign.

“It was a great run but I want to push for more,” said Norrie. “I would like to be winning the slams. Obviously, a long way to go, but I like to think I’ve got a chance.”

As a top four seed, the 27-year-old receives a bye through the first round and will start his ASB Classic campaign on Wednesday.