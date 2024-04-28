Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring. Photo / Getty Images

Erling Haaland came off the bench and sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Victory saw second-place City close the gap on league leaders Arsenal back to one point after their title rivals beat Tottenham 3-2 earlier in the day.

Haaland had missed the previous two games through injury and was only named as a substitute for City’s trip to the City Ground.

But he was quickly back among the goals after a typically deadly finish just nine minutes after coming on.

Haaland’s goal saw him move ahead of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the league’s leading scorer with 21 goals this season.

City have a game in hand on Arsenal and can lift a fourth-straight title if they win their remaining four games this season. It would also be a sixth title in seven years during a period of almost complete domestic dominance.

City went ahead in the 32nd minute through Josk Gvardiol’s near-post header from Kevin De Bruyne’s corner.

Forest had chances to level the game with Chris Wood twice failing to provide a clinical finish from close range.

Haaland then put the result beyond doubt, with De Bruyne the provider again.

Collecting the ball just outside the box Haaland showed quick feet to get past Murillo and then swept a low shot into the far corner to beat Matz Sels.

A concern for City was an injury to goalkeeper Ederson who went off at halftime after appearing to hurt his shoulder.

Earlier, Arsenal kept up their push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors’ lead in the 27th. Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th.

With thoughts possibly turning to extending its goal difference advantage over Manchester City, Arsenal were suddenly left holding on for the win.

Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after latching onto David Raya’s weak kick.

Then Declan Rice brought down Ben Davies in the box to hand Spurs a late penalty after a VAR review. Son Heung-min converted in the 87th to set up a tense finish.

Hojberg headed into his own net from Saka’s corner, but Spurs pushed for an equalizer with Romero hitting the post and Micky van de Ven having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.

Saka extended Arsenal’s lead with a clinical finish after a counter attack and Havertz headed in from a corner for his 13th goal of the season.