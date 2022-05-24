ANZ Premiership takeaways: How Mystics could lose top spot with finals looming

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Gina Crampton in action. Photo / Photosport

Pulse and Stars gunning for home final

With the help of the Mystics losing their last three matches in a row, both the Pulse and Stars continue their rise up the ANZ Premiership table and either team could potentially usurp the defending champions from their top spot.

The team that finishes first at the end of the regular season will get not only bragging rights as the minor premiership winners, but will host the final on home turf on June 12.

While the Mystics are clinging onto that top spot at the end of round 11, the loss of shooter Grace Nweke has proved heavy for the Auckland side who have failed to successfully adapt to her absence.

Statistically, the Mystics will still finish within the top three at this point in the season to have a shot at retaining their title, but with only one game to go against the Pulse, they have little chance to increase their standing.

On the other hand, the Pulse have two games in hand, and the Stars three. If both teams win all remaining games on their roster, it'll come down to goal difference to decide who takes top spot - with the Pulse having the upper hand at the moment.

But if that top spot is out of reach, the team that comes in second will host the elimination final on June 8, and no doubt the home crowd will be crucial in getting their side across the line and into that grand final.

Stars clinch biggest win in club history

The Stars' 59-38 win over the Mystics on Sunday was their biggest winning margin since the club's formation in 2017.

Despite a disconnected performance from the Mystics, the Stars never gave them an inch to get back into the game, and coupled with Elle Temu's five intercepts in the defensive end, there was little chance for their Auckland rivals to make any gains of their own.

A 19-7 second quarter hurt the Mystics immensely and they never recovered, looking lacklustre throughout as the Stars dominated across the court.

The loss of key shooter Nweke has been felt over the Mystics' last three performances and never more so than in their match up against the Stars when defender Phoenix Karaka made a cameo as goal shoot for a short stint at the end of the second quarter.

While the Mystics have failed to adjust to these changes, the win is a testament to the Stars' fightback this season after a shaky start in the first few rounds left them in doubt of making the final three.

Pulse proving youth is no inhibitor to success

The Pulse have placed faith in youth. Photo / Photosport

Two wins from two games over the weekend has put the Pulse within touching distance of claiming their third ANZ Premiership title after last hoisting the trophy in 2020.

Although they have the distinction of being the youngest team in the competition this year, the Pulse are embracing the youthful enthusiasm of their squad, clearing the bench to bring on National Netball League players in both games this weekend.

It's a testament to both the coaching style of Yvette McCausland-Durie and the wider Pulse organisation that the team have adapted so well under Covid-19 postponements and conditions this year by having those NNL players at the ready when needed.

While the Pulse have been firing on all fronts throughout the season, the depth of their squad is an encouraging sign, not only for the future, but in unforeseen circumstances such as wing defender Paris Lokotui's season-ending ACL injury earlier in the month, after which 21-year-old Central Manawa midcourter Ainsleyana Puleiata stepped up as her replacement.

The Pulse meet the Mystics on Saturday followed by the Tactix on Monday, and with the Mystics still yet to find their feet after their own injury woes, the Pulse will be looking to use that depth on the bench to clinch two wins from their final two games of the regular season.

What's gone wrong for the Tactix in 2022?

Coming off the back of a grand final loss last year, the Mainland Tactix looked in fine form to be right up there in contention for the finals again this year.

But a rocky start to the season, combined with Covid-19 woes, has meant that the Canterbury side have been left with some difficult questions to answer if they want to rebuild their winning ways next year.

Last night's loss against the Pulse puts them out of contention for this years' finals series and while they'll be playing for pride in their last two fixtures of the season this weekend, it's also a chance for some players to turn their sights towards putting out individual performances worthy of catching the eye of Silver Ferns selectors.

Karin Burger, the ANZ Premiership player of the season last year, has held her team together in the defensive end and should be at the top of the selection list for Commonwealth Games. Despite her strong performances, and being helped on attack by other Ferns hopefuls Kimiora Poi and Te Paea Selby-Rickit, the Tactix have seemed to lack the overall drive and finesse of seasons past.

The only major change from last year is the loss of defender and captain Jane Watson, although perhaps the absence of her leadership and skill has reverberated across the whole team, who, despite picking up some wins in the past few weeks, have failed to fire consistently throughout the season.

But with international fixtures likely coming the way of a few key Tactix players, and their Mainland NNL team making the final this year, there's certainly depth and room for growth within the Tactix camp ahead of next year's campaign.