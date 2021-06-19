ANZ Premiership Netball: Stars strengthen hold on top of table with win over Southern Steel in Dunedin

George Fisher and Elle Temu react after a collision during the match between the Steel and Stars in Dunedin. Photo / Getty Images

The Southern Steel could be facing time without George Fisher, after the star goal shoot was forced off in their 53-43 loss to the Northern Stars after a nasty head knock on Saturday night in Dunedin.

Fisher was taken from the court late in the third quarter for a concussion test as she slammed the back of her head against the court after being tangled between the two Stars defenders when trying to bring in a pass.

The 22-year-old England international would be a huge loss for the Steel should she miss some time, as she has been a dependable deadeye all season – going into the match against the Stars as the league leader in conversion rate at 90 per cent.

It was an abrupt end to a tough night for Fisher, who was hassled by Star goal keep Anna Harrison throughout the match and was held to just 22 goals from 32 attempts at an unusually low 69 per cent conversion rate.

Harrison played a major role in her side coming away with the win as she continues her impressive return to the game, with the Stars leading by just two goals when Fisher was forced from the floor.

It was an unfortunate turning point in the game, as the Stars went on to outscore the Steel 18-10 from that point to cruise to the win and solidify their hold on the top of the ladder.

"It was a weird sort of game," Stars captain Maia Wilson said. "I felt like our first quarter was very rocky, but I thought our defensive end was really on fire tonight.

"I think that really helped in our last quarter; we were able to capitalise and actually score the ball."

Both sides will return home for their matches next weekend, with the Stars against the Northern Mystics in Auckland and the Steel hosting the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Invercargill.