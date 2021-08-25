ANZ Premiership netball: Kayla Johnson and Holly Fowler return as Northern Stars reveal squad for 2022 season

Holly Fowler is returning to the Stars. Photo / Photosport

Kayla Johnson (née Cullen) will make her return to the New Zealand courts next year after signing with the Northern Stars for the 2022 ANZ Netball Premiership.

Johnson spent the past two years in Australia with rugby league-playing husband Shaun, but the sporting duo recently returned home after the latter signed to return from the Sharks to the Warriors next season.

The versatile former Silver Ferns defender played for the NSW Swifts in 2019 before giving birth to their first child last year.

In her pomp, Johnson was a supreme athlete and highly influential member of the Silver Ferns and her return represents a coup for the Stars.

"Extremely excited to be back in purple with me mates for 2022 to represent south Auckland," the 29-year-old Johnson said on Instagram. "It has been a pretty wild two years away from the game but the desire to be back out on the court is stronger than ever. Thank you to the girls for welcoming me back with open arms. Northern Stars netball ready to get to work."

Stars head coach Kiri Wills can't wait to see what Johnson can add to an already exciting roster.

"She's one of those players where you'll be standing on the side of the court at training and she'll do something and you'll go 'how did she do that?'" Wills said of Johnson.

"She's physically and skill wise one of the most capable players I've ever coached and can do things nobody else can do - she's a freak."

Defender Holly Fowler also returns to the Stars after two campaigns with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Johnson and Fowler's last game for the Stars came during the 2019 final against the Central Pulse but Wills kept communication lines open since then and followed their journeys closely.

"Holly works really hard and can play a tight man-on style and make her opponent's life sheer misery. She adds speed around the front if playing goal defence and a nice point of difference in terms of the goal defence and wing defence position and is solid on attack too."

The Stars have retained eight of last season's 10 contracted players, which includes captain Maia Wilson, shooter Jamie Hume and midcourters Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Lisa Mather.

Defenders Anna Harrison and Elle Temu, midcourter Gina Crampton and shooter Amorangi Malesala also return to the franchise after successful first seasons with the Stars.

Shooter Monica Falkner and defender Oceane Maihi have both taken up other opportunities and Stars general manager Dianne Lasenby's acknowledged their contributions.

"Our aim was to retain as many of our 2021 squad as possible which we are delighted we have been able to do so with the exception of Oceane and Monica who opted to look at other opportunities. We thank them for their contribution to the Stars and wish them well." Lasenby said.

Northern Stars 2022 ANZ Premiership squad

Defenders: Anna Harrison, Elle Temu, Holly Fowler, Kayla Johnson

Midcourters: Gina Crampton, Lisa Mather, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Shooters: Amorangi Malesala, Jamie Hume, Maia Wilson