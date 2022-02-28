Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Andrew Alderson: Black Caps pay price for one dimensional attack

3 minutes to read
NZ players watch the replay screen during a DRS decision on an unsuccessful Tim Southee appeal on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ players watch the replay screen during a DRS decision on an unsuccessful Tim Southee appeal on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

OPINION:

"We got somethin' goin' on".

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton serenaded each other over the ground speakers once Kagiso Rabada had pummelled Tim Southee over long-on in the 84th over.

The ball's thud into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.