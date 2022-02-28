Andrew Alderson: Black Caps pay price for one dimensional attack

NZ players watch the replay screen during a DRS decision on an unsuccessful Tim Southee appeal on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION:

"We got somethin' goin' on".

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton serenaded each other over the ground speakers once Kagiso Rabada had pummelled Tim Southee over long-on in the 84th over.

The ball's thud into a chilly bin next to the photographer enclave resonated as Rabada and fellow Protea Kyle Verreynne entrenched themselves as obstacles to the Black Caps' chances of victory in the second test.

Islands In The Stream, if you will.

The visitors' eighth-wicket stand of 78 from 63 balls appeared to dent the hosts' spirits, and they could not turn the tide.

Verreynne posted an unbeaten 136 not out in his eighth test innings, launching off his feet as if using a mini-tramp before powering deliveries square of the wicket. The wicket-keeper's previous best was 30 as he strode beyond the shadow of predecessor Quinton de Kock.

Rabada deserved commendation as a wingman with 47 from 34 balls. He generally set his compass between deep mid-wicket and long-on, and let his levers navigate the ball across or over the rope. The left-hander's natural instinct was to free his arms, clear his front leg and swing.

An excess of width from the New Zealand pace attack served up a question which has simmered across the summer after Ajaz Patel got dropped in the aftermath of his 10-wickets in an innings feat at Mumbai. Where is the spinner?

The use of four specialist pace bowlers – Colin de Grandhomme is exempt given his obvious ability to plunder with the bat – appeared to struggle on a drier, less seam-friendly pitch. When such assistance is lacking, a quartet marking out long runs can seem one-dimensional, even with variations of height, left-arm, right-arm, seam and swing.

Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Yes, the host bowlers delivered a result in the first test, and deservedly so, when they extracted all the benefits a green mamba can offer. That changed courtesy of South African captain Dean Elgar's determination to "front up" on a less venomous deck this week, culminating in a second innings psychological blow, a declaration at 354 for nine.

Patel has not bowled at the top level since nursing a calf injury from last month, but Rachin Ravindra is with the squad and Will Somerville – who has played none of his six tests at home – or Mitchell Santner could have been needs-must options.

Such a missing piece in their armoury was reinforced when the Proteas left-arm orthodox Keshav Maharaj ripped his second ball through Henry Nicholls' defences. He later beat Daryl Mitchell to hit the top of off stump.

Survival against the methodical and efficient Maharaj on the final day already looks a tough ask.