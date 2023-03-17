Emirates Team New Zealand have been two-boat testing on AC40s recently. Photo / Supplied, ETNZ

America’s Cup syndicates will descend on Spanish waters a year in advance of the main event, with the first preliminary regatta confirmed for September this year.

The regatta, which will be held in Vilanova i la Geltrú, will be the first opportunity for the six competing syndicates to race against each other in this campaign. The event will feature a mix of match racing and fleet racing which will be carried out on the scaled-down AC40 vessels, and about 45km down the coast from Barcelona.

The racing will take place over a four-day window from September 14-17, and will provide an indication of what is to come when the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup events are contested in Barcelona next year, as both of those regattas will be contested on AC40s.

Unlike the America’s Cup, which is a race where the design of an AC75 boat can go a long way, the preliminary regatta will see the fleet sail the AC40 in a strict one-design class measurement, as will be the case when the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups get underway.

The event in Vilanova i la Geltrú will be the first of up to three preliminary regattas leading into the 37th edition of the America’s Cup, with two of those contested in AC40s while the third will feature the full-sized AC75s and would be held in Barcelona next year - prior to the challenger series.

“The Port of Vilanova i la Geltrú, is perfectly set up to host the first Preliminary Event of AC37 with everything in such close proximity to the race course,” America’s Cup Event chief executive Grant Dalton said.

“Racing will be just metres from the port entrance and prime viewing places will be offered from the La Daurada alongside huge public areas for a great fan village. The magnificent facilities of Pendennis Vilanova and Vilanova Grand Marina will serve as the technical area which will host the team bases and their AC40′s and, of course, we will be proud to align with the Club Nàutic Vilanova as the local yacht club for the event.”



