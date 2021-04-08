America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand stars Peter Burling and Glenn Ashby reflect on biggest regret

Andy Maloney and Josh Junior open up about their Olympic yachting rivalry ahead of Sail GP. Video / Alex Burton / Sail GP

Team New Zealand stars Peter Burling and Glenn Ashby have revealed their biggest disappointment from the 2021 America's Cup.

In a video interview produced by the regatta organisers, helmsman Burling and trimmer Ashby said they wished they had the chance to show off the potential of their winning America's Cup boat 'Te Rehutai', with the regatta only seeing low to moderate winds.

"To see what these boats can do in 15 or 18 knots is another level again … pretty incredible equipment," Burling said on the Last Call video.

"For us, it would have been cool to have had at least one race in that upper wind strength. I think people would have been blown away by how quick these boats do go in that wind speed, and I feel like our boat, in particular, was pretty strong in that 12 knots up."

Glenn Ashby would have loved to see Te Rehutai at its best. Photo / Photosport

Ashby expressed similar feelings.

"It's probably one of the only regrets of the whole regatta, the fact that we didn't get any decent breeze," Ashby told Last Call.

"For the whole America's Cup event, we were all really hoping of sailing in 15 to 20 knots … for a day when we could really let the boats rumble and get into it.

"That just didn't happen, but I always say, you've got to save something for next time."

Despite his disappointment, Ashby felt they "left nothing on the table" in their 7-3 win over Luna Rossa in Auckland - especially after the tough first half that saw them split the first three days of racing.

Skipper Peter Burling and foil controller Blair Tuke with the Auld Mug. Photo / Photosport

But flight controller Blair Tuke said he believed it actually put them in a better position where they were forced to improve.

"Having them there as a formidable opponent and us having to respond was exactly where we wanted to be," Tuke said.

Lucky for Team NZ, they'll have another chance at racing their boat in higher wind speeds with the agreement already made between them and new Challenger of Record Ineos Team UK to use the class for each of the next two Cups.

Where they'll be hosted, however, remains up for discussion with both Auckland and the Isle of Wight being looked at as potential locations.