America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand rival Alinghi suggests Cup return

An old rival of Team New Zealand has hinted at a return to the America's Cup.

Days after the Kiwis beat Luna Rossa 7-3 to successfully defended the Auld Mug in Auckland, Swiss billionaire and double America's Cup winner Ernesto Bertarelli added his voice to the conversation around the future of the event.

"Congratulations to Team New Zealand for the sporting and technological success it has achieved," Bertarelli said in a statement to Italian media.

"To Luna Rossa, our compliments for the competitive spirit shown and for all the fantastic emotions that the Italian team offered in the final.

"The AC75s have shown their full potential. We look forward to hearing about the plans for the future of the America's Cup, and we really hope it will be a growing event that brings together teams from all over the world."

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

His interest doesn't come as a surprise, with speculation that his team Alinghi was set to become the Challenger of Record if Luna Rossa had won the Cup.

But Bertarelli's name could send alarm bells through Team NZ, with the billionaire businessman famously known for snatching a number of their talent after they defended the Auld Mug in 2000.

Then-skipper Russell Coutts and tactician Brad Butterworth linked up with Alinghi and played a major role in beating Team NZ in the following America's Cup.

Ernesto Bertarelli celebrates Alinghi's 2003 America's Cup win. Photo / Photosport

Further speculation suggests they're interested in purchasing Team New Zealand's first generation AC75 Te Aihe to get started on learning to sail the foiling monohull.

Where and when the next America's Cup will be held is yet to be revealed, with the Herald earlier this week reporting that the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron had accepted a challenge from the UK Royal Yacht Squadron - the home club of Ineos Team UK.

Team New Zealand are understood to be considering a radical proposal for the next Cup defence, a one-off defence against Ineos Team UK excluding other challengers on the Isle of Wight next year.