America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand cracked 100kmh barrier - report

Emirates Team New Zealand Te Rehutai in action during the Prada Christmas Race. Photo / Brett Phibbs

If America's Cup challengers gained any confidence from the recent America's Cup World series t may have taken a blow with reports of the speeds holders Emirates Team New Zealand are reaching in the Waitemata Habour.

According to French publication Paris Match, Team New Zealand reached the magical mark of 56 knots (103.7 km/h) during a training session.

The report comes from Frenchman Guillaume Verdier, who has previously been part of the Team New Zealand design team.

To reach that sort of speed it's expected Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai would have been sailing in strong winds.

According to the America's Cup website, Team New Zealand did reach up to 47.14 knots on the opening day of America's Cup World Series earlier this month.

American Magic went even faster at 47.59 knots in a victory over INEOS Team UK and then 47.37 knots again in beating TNZ in the opening day of racing.

In September, NZME reporter Matt Brown went on board American Magic's AC75 Defiant and witnessed the speedometer reach 41 knots. However, chief executive Terry Hutchinson later showed data that proved the boat went even faster.

Ironically it was the lack of wind that cancelled the Christmas Race regatta, Team New Zealand's last chance to race against their rivals before the America's Cup in March.

