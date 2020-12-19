Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: Michael Burgess - How Team New Zealand's dramatic World Series victory unfolded

5 minutes to read
Beyond the Cup: Light winds set to shake up day three of America's Cup racing. Video: TVNZ / America's Cup
NZ Herald
By: Michael Burgess

ANALYSIS:

Team New Zealand have clinched the America's Cup World Series but it was far from straightforward.

On a tricky day, with light, fluky winds, they battled arch rivals American Magic, before winning by a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.