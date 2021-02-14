America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa maintain perfect start to Prada Cup final

After three races in the Prada Cup final, Ineos Team UK are yet to lead a single leg.

After dropping the first two races of the first-to-seven series against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli yesterday, the British syndicate were again racing from behind in the first race on Saturday.

Getting into a bad position in the pre-start, Team UK trailed their Italian rivals by about 100m across the starting line, which proved to be the difference as Luna Rossa ultimately won by 13 seconds.

The race was the first of the series where the teams competed in more of a match-race, opposed to a boat speed race; with Luna Rossa making tactical manoeuvres whilst leading to make the British work hard for any gains and, ultimately, remain in full control through the six legs.

Luna Rossa's win at the starting gate proved be a crucial moment in race three. Photo / Brett Phibbs

With Luna Rossa now up 3-0, the pressure ramps up a little more on Team UK for the second race of the day.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.