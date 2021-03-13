America's Cup 2021: Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni's warning - The crucial Cup factor that could change

Heading into the 36th America's Cup match, Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill noted that it's usually the fastest boat that wins the Cup.

However, through six races between the Italian syndicate and Team New Zealand, that hasn't been the case.

The regatta, to this point, has been decided by the tactical sailing inside the starting gate, with all six races going to the team who the better of their counterpart at the start and capitalised by dictating the use of the race course.

However, Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni told the Herald he does not expect it to stay that way.

"Obviously at the moment whoever wins the start wins the race, but I'm not sure that's going to be the same trend for the future," Bruni said.

"The start is a key moment of the race, especially because so far we've had a very stable breeze and light wind; light wind is very hard to have a passing line.

"So, so far, it's been like that, but I'm not sure it's going to always be like that. But the start is important, and we're all working to get better on it."

Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni. Photo / Photosport

On Saturday, both Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand had a good start and a poor start, which saw them trade wins for the third straight day and sit level a 3-3 in the best-of-13 series.

Luna Rossa broke the trend of port-entry boats getting the better of the start in race five, but Team New Zealand hit right back in race six. In the starting gate, both teams starting with starboard entry – entering the gate second – put themselves in a position to hamper their opposition and executed it well.

While Saturday might have been an opportunity missed for Luna Rossa, Bruni said it was a feeling both teams would have at this point in the regatta.

"I think it's the same for both teams; we both feel we could have more points on the scoreboard but, at the same time, we understand how hard it is," he told media at the post-race press conference.

While Bruni believed there would be passing lanes on other courses, the teams would need conditions to play their part.

So far, the Cup match has been contested in light fairly light conditions and on the two more open courses. Because of Auckland being in level 2 Covid-19 restrictions when the regatta began, only Course E near Waiheke Island and Course A off the East Coast Bays were available on Wednesday and Friday.

While stadium courses B and C off North Head were able to be used on Saturday, the conditions did not suit. Should that trend continue, the regatta may come down to the tactics in the starting gate.

Spithill said that while there was pressure being put on that aspect of the race by media and fans alike, it was an interesting thing to be on board for.

"It's just a fascinating time for all the helmsman and the guys on board, because it's a completely new game, a completely new style of boat, and even all the racing we did in the Prada Cup, it was quite different to this," Spithill said.

"We're dealing with a different boat and a different team; we're dealing with the defender who are the best in the world, and it's a fascinating time. Every day you go out there, with every start and every race, you just learn so much."

