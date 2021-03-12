America's Cup 2021: 'It's not going to happen again' - Luna Rossa's costly mistake

If you make mistakes, you lose the race.

That was the simple assessment of the second day of the America's Cup match from Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, after two moments in the fourth race of the series cost them in a big way.

In a day of light conditions, their performances were at opposite ends of the spectrum in the day's two races. Luna Rossa sailed a near-flawless race in the opening contest, before an error on the second leg of race two saw Team New Zealand cruise to victory by a large margin.

While Team New Zealand got off the starting line well in race two, Luna Rossa hung with them down the first leg, but a poorly executed gybe saw the Italians lose ground on the Kiwis, who sailed on to win by more than a minute.

While executing the manoeuvre, Bruni missed the button when attempting to drop the foil arm on his side of the vessel. While he got it on the next attempt, that small error cost the Italians about 100m as they fell of the speed.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team warm up before America's Cup Race #3 on Auckland Harbour. Photo / Getty Images

"I don't know if with those 100m we could have gone around them; luckily we were behind at that moment because I would feel even worse now – I don't feel great about it, but I would feel even worse," Bruni said after the day's racing.

"Everybody makes mistakes. It was unfortunate, but I can tell you it's not going to happen again."

Written off by many pundits at the start of the best-of-13 series, the Italian syndicate have all but matched Team New Zealand in terms of boat speed, which has left the results down to the sailing.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team compete in America's Cup Race #4 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa. Photo / Getty Images

But while they have been able to match the Defender in the early stages of the series, Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill said his crew were still the outsiders against a team sailing on home water.

"I truly believe we are the underdogs. But, as we've shown, we can win races – that's what's important," Spithill said.

"Looking at the score line, it's great news for the event and for fans of both teams, but we're taking on Team New Zealand at home. They're the favourites.

"I've always said the results do the talking. You have to look at the score line and, so far, the score line has both teams pretty even."

After having Thursday off, the teams will now sail every day until the series is completed, which could be as early as Monday or on Wednesday at the latest.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.