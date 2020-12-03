Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams on Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Italian America's Cup challenger Luna Rossa launch their second boat in Auckland.
NZ Herald

Professor Mark Orams has been taking a close look at all the America's Cup boats on the water. Here's his verdict on Team NZ's Te Rehutai - and a challenger which is struggling to keep

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.