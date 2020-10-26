America's Cup 2021: American Magic releases footage of near-miss during debut sail of second boat 'Patriot'

New footage onboard American Magic's second boat has captured the US syndicate's nose-dive on the Waitematā Harbour.

American Magic released video of the lucky escape on their debut sail of their second AC75 'Patriot'.

The footage shows the boat lift out of the water and nose-dive, causing water to blast onto the deck.

The incident followed the syndicate's bold move to sail their second boat just hours after its launch earlier this month.

"We had a great nosedive, and that was exciting," skipper Terry Hutchinson said after the incident.

"It was nothing that we haven't seen or done on our other boats, and our familiarity with Patriot will increase rapidly over the coming days."

Hutchinson said he was delighted with the boat's first showing, despite the slight mishap.

"We went off the dock thinking that if the breeze filled in, we'd have a good sail. Straight away, we came into 21 knots [of pressure], and we were into it. This really demonstrates the confidence that the sailors have in everyone on the team.

"The overall operation felt like any other day. Despite having a brand-new boat that we were all excited about, the whole session felt normal. That's a great validation of our shore team and all of the work put in since we launched the Mule in 2018."

American Magic were the first syndicate to launch their second generation boat and have since had several smooth sails on the harbour.

Both INEOS Team UK and Italy's Luna Rossa have since launched their second boats, while Team New Zealand are expected to launch theirs in the coming weeks.