America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

From America's Cup rumours to lockdown contingency plans, here's all the sailing news from the day.

Lockdown plans

The America's Cup match could extend beyond the final scheduled date of March 21st, if there are further Covid-19 disruptions.

Organisers are drawing up a number of contingency plans, waiting to see how the Government will define the ongoing alert levels in Auckland, with a press conference scheduled for tomorrow.

But unlike the Prada Cup, there is some room to move.

Ashby talks down speed rumour

Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby has played down suggestions their boat is reaching record speeds in the lead-up to the America's Cup match.

"We don't know exactly how fast we are and we'll find out probably in the first race," Ashby said.

Spithill's frank assessment of Team NZ

Luna Rossa ace Jimmy Spithill believes conditions will play a huge part in dictating the America's Cup outcome.

Spithill has downplayed the significance of reports about Team New Zealand reaching extreme speeds in Te Rehutai, saying past experience told him reconnaissance was often unreliable.

And in an interview with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Spithill has also paid TNZ skipper Peter Burling the ultimate compliment, describing him as the "best in the world".

Team NZ's hint about rival's 'patented' strategy

Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby has hinted that they are "mixing it up" on the water, but the defenders are still keeping their cards close to their chest about potentially using their rival's "patented" strategy.

Rumours that Team NZ will copy Luna Rossa's twin-helmsman system in the America's Cup match gathered pace this week when the challenger's skipper Max Sirena suggested the defenders were employing their method, with Peter Burling and Ashby operating the wheel from either side of the boat.

Team New Zealand's AC75 Te Rehutai returns from training. Photo / Photosport

While Team NZ have refused to confirm using the strategy, Ashby seemed to suggest that he and Burling have been trialing different things on the water.

Inside Team NZ's speed machine - how it all works

How exactly do these boats fly? What differences are there between Team NZ and Luna Rossa? And what are the responsibilities of each crew member?

Cheree Kinnear and AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams break down every inch of Team NZ and Luna Rossa's 75-foot, 7.5 tonne America's Cup boats.

Team NZ v Luna Rossa in surprise drag race

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa have started the America's Cup early with a momentary drag race on the Waitematā Harbour.

Footage posted on the Sail Chaser YouTube channel shows Team NZ and Luna Rossa testing each other's speed with an impromptu drag race.

The crucial change that could decide the America's Cup

The America's Cup Match is scheduled to get under way on Wednesday.

However, Dean Barker writes that one critical change could have a major impact on who triumphs in the battle between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

Beyond the Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker and AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams join NZME reporter Matt Brown preview the America's Cup showdown between Team NZ and Luna Rossa. Watch the video in your player above.