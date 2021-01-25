America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

Fans have captured images of what could be Team New Zealand's secret weapon for the America's Cup match, Luna Rossa prepare for a do-or-die battle with American Magic, and we take a closer look at Ben Ainslie's near flawless performance in the Prada Cup.

Here's all you need to know from today's Cup news.

The indomitable Ben Ainslie

On Saturday night, as Sir Ben Ainslie headed out of the post-race press conference, he darted to the right, making for the team boat docked at the end of the wharf that would deliver him back to the Ineos Team UK base.

Ineos Team UK's Ben Ainslie has hardly put a foot wrong over the past five weeks. Photo / Photosport

It was only when the British team entourage, which included his wife Georgie, caught up with him, that he realised he had forgotten about the camera crews and journalists waiting in the mixed zone on the other side of the media centre.

It was arguably his first false move of what has been a near-perfect past five weeks.

Secret foiled?

Meanwhile, Team New Zealand have given fans a sneak peek of their latest America's Cup weapon - sleek new foils that would make the Defender much faster.

Pictures taken over the weekend of Te Rehutai being lifted from the water in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter revealed a brand-new set of foils that are noticeably narrower than what they have been using over the past months.

Here's what AUT's sailing professor and Herald columnist Mark Orams thinks about the new addition.

How Luna Rossa plan to win

In their race against Ineos Team UK on Saturday, Luna Rossa made some mistakes that cost them time on the water and, ultimately, the contest.

The result meant the British syndicate progressed straight into the Prada Cup final, while the Italians will meet American Magic in the semifinal this weekend.

Luna Rossa will spend the week ahead honing the performance and doing what they can to find improvements on the water as they enter the first do-or-die stage of their America's Cup campaign.

Take a bow, Dalts

If there were any remaining doubts about the AC75 foiling monohulls, they were extinguished after a spectacular day in the Prada Cup on Saturday.

Grant Dalton's vision for the 36th America's Cup has finally come to life. Photo / Photosport

The race between Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa had everything, and left you wanting more.

Hats off to Grant Dalton...

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, Matt Brown and Mark Orams discuss Ineos Team UK's stunning win against Luna Rossa.

Catch the episode in your video player above.

