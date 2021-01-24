America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

Ineos Team UK progressed into the Prada Cup final with a thrilling win over Luna Rossa yesterday, and plenty of plaudits - and a drop of controversy - has followed.

How Ineos turned it around

Ineos Team UK took out the Prada Cup round robin. Photo / Brett Phibbs

This time four weeks ago the Ineos Team UK campaign looked in tatters.

They had endured a miserable America's Cup World Series – plagued by gear failure and countless issues – and appeared to be a lame duck challenge.

But they have completed a stunning comeback, and are now favourites for the Prada Cup.

Meanwhile, the British media are starting to wake up to the fact they could have a contender to win the America's Cup.

The one surprise bigger than Ineos' comeback

While all the attention has gone to Ineos Team UK's stunning comeback in the Prada Cup, a bigger surprise has unfolded during the racing that has defied all predictions, writes Mark Orams.

Were Luna Rossa robbed?

Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa fought out a thrilling race in the final round robin clash. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Luna Rossa could have been racing for progression into the Prada Cup final today if not for one call by the referees.

Yesterday's thrilling race against Ineos came down to the final cross of the race and a refereeing decision Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill believes was wrong.

Luna Rossa protested the proximity at which their counterparts crossed in front of them, as the race rules state the vessels have a safety zone around them to avoid collisions, and a penalty is awarded if that safe zone is breached.

As the protest button was pushed, it was clear Luna Rossa felt it warranted a penalty, and speaking on the broadcast after the race, Spithill questioned the decision.

How Ineos could be disqualified

Ineos Team UK in action. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sir Ben Ainslie has suggested it is time for America's Cup syndicates to "put up or shut up" when it comes to filing complaints about their competitors' vessels.

Ainslie's Ineos Team UK were stung with a complaint of non-compliance after the first weekend of Prada Cup racing by a fellow competitor. The complaint was upheld and the British syndicate were issued with a 'strike'.

Should they receive another, they will be disqualified from an upcoming race.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, Matt Brown and Mark Orams discuss Ineos Team UK's stunning win.

