Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

American football: You can’t teach that’ - Why Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia has American football coaches excited

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Eddie Osei-Nketia will join the football programme at the University of Hawai'i in 2023. Photo / Getty

Eddie Osei-Nketia will join the football programme at the University of Hawai'i in 2023. Photo / Getty

When running backs coach Keiki Misipeka presented a tape of New Zealand sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia to the rest of the coaching staff at the University of Hawai’i, the excitement was unanimous.

In front of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport