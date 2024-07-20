Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

All Blacks vs Fiji: NZ fans criticise rendition of God Defend New Zealand

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand born Marla Kavanaugh’s performance at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Audio / Newstalk ZB

The New Zealand anthem hit a bum note for some All Blacks fans ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Fiji in the USA.

Social media users were critical of Marla Kavanaugh’s performance at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, with some describing it as “atrocious”.

But a professional singer warned people not to be too harsh and said performers were extremely exposed when singing the anthem.

One man posted on Facebook that he had heard the national anthem sung many times but “that has to be the worst”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another said: “It was atrocious and so slow. My poor ears”, while another said, “Absolutely shocking. I had to mute the TV”.

“Just heard the worst performance of the NZ national anthem that I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” another fan posted on X.

Anthem’s ‘difficult’

Former anthem singer Tim Beveridge, host of Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Collective, told the Herald he wasn’t interested in passing judgment on the performance.

”I would remind people how difficult it is to do an anthem, unaccompanied, and live in front of a huge crowd and televised audience. It’s possibly the most exposed any performer will ever be,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Beveridge, who performed multiple times at All Blacks games, said there were no second chances when singing a national anthem live.

“It’s ‘right here right now’. You don’t even get to think ‘I need another 10 seconds to get ready’. It’s really exciting but terrifying at the same time.”

Kavanaugh has sung the New Zealand anthem numerous times, including for Sir Peter Jackson after receiving an Academy Award for Lord of the Rings.

She also sang the United States anthem the Star Spangled Banner at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and 9/11 commemorations in Central Park.

Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport
Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Today’s performance came nearly five days after country singer Ingrid Andress was heavily criticised for her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that some fans called “painful”.

Andress, 32, later said she had been drunk while singing and was admitting herself to rehab.

Today’s match against Fiji was the fourth time the All Blacks have played on American soil.

Fiji have never beaten the All Blacks in seven test match attempts stretching back to the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Four previous tour games were all won by New Zealand, the first of which was a narrow 14-13 victory in 1974 at Bruckhurst Park in Suva.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport