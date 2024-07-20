Another said: “It was atrocious and so slow. My poor ears”, while another said, “Absolutely shocking. I had to mute the TV”.

“Just heard the worst performance of the NZ national anthem that I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” another fan posted on X.

Anthem’s ‘difficult’

Former anthem singer Tim Beveridge, host of Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Collective, told the Herald he wasn’t interested in passing judgment on the performance.

”I would remind people how difficult it is to do an anthem, unaccompanied, and live in front of a huge crowd and televised audience. It’s possibly the most exposed any performer will ever be,” he said.

Beveridge, who performed multiple times at All Blacks games, said there were no second chances when singing a national anthem live.

“It’s ‘right here right now’. You don’t even get to think ‘I need another 10 seconds to get ready’. It’s really exciting but terrifying at the same time.”

Kavanaugh has sung the New Zealand anthem numerous times, including for Sir Peter Jackson after receiving an Academy Award for Lord of the Rings.

She also sang the United States anthem the Star Spangled Banner at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and 9/11 commemorations in Central Park.

Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Today’s performance came nearly five days after country singer Ingrid Andress was heavily criticised for her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that some fans called “painful”.

Andress, 32, later said she had been drunk while singing and was admitting herself to rehab.

Today’s match against Fiji was the fourth time the All Blacks have played on American soil.

Fiji have never beaten the All Blacks in seven test match attempts stretching back to the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Four previous tour games were all won by New Zealand, the first of which was a narrow 14-13 victory in 1974 at Bruckhurst Park in Suva.