The key moments from this morning’s All Blacks semifinal victory. Ian Foster’s men continued their charge to the Rugby World Cup final, with Will Jordan, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett among the big names who really stood up.

29th minute: First scrum

The match had gone for almost half an hour at a busy pace before the first scrum was set, following a cold-hands knock-on from Sam Cane.

There were eight scrums in the game, four apiece. Although each side was able to keep possession from their own feed, the All Blacks had the better of the shove, muddling their opponents’ ball while delivering their own on a platter.

The front-row heave was once a great strength of Los Pumas, but has faded in recent seasons. The scale of the All Blacks’ dominance in this match bodes well for their encounter with one of world rugby’s most formidable scrums.

34th minute: Good call, ref

When the try-tastic Will Jordan was clocked in the air chasing a restart, referee Angus Gardner must have been tempted to call a penalty or even reach for a card. But he kept his cool, and kept the under-gunned Argentinians at 15 men.

The Aussie was diligent and involved with the players throughout the game, telling them when to get out of the way and generally giving them every opportunity to play a good match.

There was a cracking exchange between Gardner and Argentine prop Thomas Gallo in the 58th minute when the Aussie instructs the big Puma (who’s trying to slow things down and take a breather) not to take his boot off.

40th minute: The halftime bump

Argentina’s wily Aussie gaffer Michael Cheika was heading to the changing rooms to fire up his men after the All Blacks had the better of the opening 40 minutes. But the men in black weren’t quite done, and clinical tries either side of halftime delivered killer blows to the Argentine spirit.

After many phases of excellent, calm build-up play (with Mark Tele’a making a telling dash), Shannon Frizzell crossed the line to end the first half. The big flanker briefly delayed dotting down (reminding Kiwi sports fans of Michael Witt’s near-miss dot-down for the Warriors in 2011) It was a spirit-draining score for the Argentinians, taking the score out to a 14-point margin at 20-6.

When Los Pumas knocked-on from the second-half restart, the tone was confirmed. It was a monster scrum, and Aaron Smith darted in for a try. Mo’unga’s conversion got them to 27-6. Game over.

Shannon Frizell scores just before halftime in the Rugby World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

65th minute: Yellow fever

With the game meandering to an inevitable result, Scott Barrett saw an opportunity to let his teammates get some 14-man practice in ahead of the final. Pinned at the bottom of a ruck, he took a daft swipe at the ball in the Argentine halfback’s hands.

The Taranaki unit trod the well-worn path to the naughty seat. And although his teammates perform well in his absence, it’s the kind of indiscretion the team would be better off without. A card like that in the final would be match – and career – defining.

After the match, All Blacks players and coaches talked about respecting the Argentinians, but choosing to not send Barrett back on after he’s served his 10-minute suspension tells a different story.

Winston Aldworth is NZME’s Head of Sport and has been a journalist since 1999.