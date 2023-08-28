Scott Barrett and the All Blacks are in for a nervous wait today with a judicial hearing taking place overnight after being red carded in their record 35-7 loss to the Springboks in London on Saturday.

Barrett received two yellow cards in the first half, the first in the 14th minute coming after a warning the All Blacks would have a man in the bin if they gave away another penalty. Barrett sealed his fate after removing Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk from a ruck illegally.

The second yellow was far less forgiving. While attempting a clean-out at a ruck, Barrett’s shoulder smashed into the head of Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx. It was deemed a dangerous play after referee Matthew Carley consulted with the TMO.

What does this mean for the All Blacks?

Already one lock down due to Brodie Retallick’s knee injury, the All Blacks can ill-afford to lose Barrett from their thin second-row stocks.

Before the red card, Barrett’s compelling form had entrenched his status as the All Blacks leading lock this season, according to NZ Herald rugby writer Liam Napier. With Retallick and loose forward Shannon Frizell, who spent time at lock for the Highlanders this year, sidelined, the All Blacks are sweating on Barrett’s availability. Any form of suspension would leave the All Blacks with two fit locks, Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i, and therefore likely force Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson to cover second-row from the bench against France.

Such a scenario would shine a spotlight on the decision to carry an extra outside back in the World Cup squad rather than selecting loose forward Samipeni Finau, who featured at lock for the Chiefs this year.

Barrett’s checkered past

Barrett is the first All Black to be red-carded twice.

In 2019, he became the fourth All Black in history to be given his marching orders after his shoulder connected with the head of then-Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper late in the first half.

Last year, he received a four-week suspension while playing for the Crusaders against the Blues after making clear contact with his shoulder into the jaw of Alex Hodgman. The ban was reduced by one week because Barrett completed World Rugby’s head-contact process intervention programme.

How have head knocks been judged so far?

Phil Gifford thinks Barrett’s hearing, at a first glance, feels as if it should be resolved with a stern warning. But, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, red card panels have a level of consistency that make poor Britney Spears look grounded. To lose him for the French game, after his brilliant form in recent weeks, would be devastating for the All Blacks.

Last week, England captain Owen Farrell was hit with a four-week ban for a high, dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham and will miss the side’s opening two matches of the Rugby World Cup. The new ban comes after World Rugby appealed against the initial decision to overturn the red card he received against Wales earlier this month.

Earlier, Tonga’s George Moala was suspended for 10 weeks for a tip tackle he committed against Canada.

However, in the past four years, World Rugby judicial committees have heard six cases where a player was red-carded after collecting two yellows in a match. In each case the red card was deemed sufficient, and no suspension was imposed.

What does this mean for the All Blacks’ World Cup chances?

The TAB still has the All Blacks as favourites to win the World Cup but that may change if Barrett spends some time on the sidelines.

The opening match between New Zealand and France on September 9 (NZT) was always going to be a challenge for the visitors but gets that much tougher if Barrett isn’t in the match-day 23. A loss would likely result in the All Blacks finishing second in Pool A and likely coming up against Ireland in the second quarterfinal, a huge match-up and potential World Cup ending one at that.

If any good is to come from this saga it’s that the All Blacks will second-guess themselves before rushing into something or having a mind blank and doing something they will regret.

